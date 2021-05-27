Council of EU Sets Out Vision for Sustainable Tourism Sector After COVID

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The Council of the European Union adopted on Thursday a document outlining the body's vision for a sustainable and resilient tourism sector ” the industry that is among those hit the worst by the coronavirus pandemic ” in Europe in the next decade.

"The Council today adopted a set of conclusions setting out its vision for an economically, environmentally and socially sustainable and resilient tourism sector in Europe," the council said in a press release.

With the summer touristic season just around the corner, the council urged the EU leadership and member states to develop a collective and well-coordinated response to the pandemic. Among other things, it proposed to back the development of voluntary standards for health and safety protocols by tourism services and establishments.

"In this context, the Council conclusions call for the smart use of existing funding opportunities under the EU's Multiannual Financial Framework and the 'Next Generation EU' instrument for reviving the ailing European tourism ecosystem and make it more resilient in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic," the press release added.

The council also called on the bloc and member states to present a jointly drafted European Agenda for Tourism 2030/2050 by the end of the year that would contribute to "the green and digital transitions of the European tourism ecosystem and strengthen its competitiveness."