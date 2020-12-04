UrduPoint.com
Council Of Europe Calls For End To LGBTI Stigmatization In Poland

Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:18 AM

The Council of Europe (CoE), a leading human rights body in the region, on Thursday called on Poland to stop alleged stigmatization of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people in the country

"Public officials and opinion makers should stop promoting an atmosphere of hate and intolerance vis-a-vis LGBTI people and instead, improve respect for their human rights. Stigmatisation and hate speech carry a real risk of legitimising violence," CoE Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic said in a memorandum.

Poland has been carrying out policies in support of traditional social and gender norms, which contradict the tenets of LGBTI ideology, which President Andrzej Duda described as more destructive than Communism. In 2020, some of the country's municipalities and regions declared themselves as LGBT-free zones, prohibiting so-called pride marches and other LGBT activities. While those efforts are described by their proponents as steps to preserve a traditional way of life, critics say they are exclusionary and discriminatory.

