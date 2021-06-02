UrduPoint.com
Council Of Europe Calls For Justice For Montenegro's Victims Of Human Trafficking

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 08:25 PM

The Council of Europe urged Montenegro on Wednesday to step up its response to the deep-seated problem of human trafficking by improving victims' access to justice and compensation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The Council of Europe urged Montenegro on Wednesday to step up its response to the deep-seated problem of human trafficking by improving victims' access to justice and compensation.

In a third evaluation report, the council's expert panel GRETA praised the small Balkan nation for making progress in ensuring that victims of trafficking were no longer prosecuted. But it said that compensation for their plight was too hard to obtain.

"None of the victims of trafficking who filed property claims in criminal proceedings has been awarded compensation from the perpetrator... and there were no human trafficking cases in which the defendant's property was seized or confiscated," the report read.

Experts commended the fact that plea bargaining was not used in trial of human trafficking suspects, but they noted that effective final sentences had been handed down only in two cases since 2014.

It warned that requalifying human trafficking to offenses that bear a milder punishment was unacceptable.

"GRETA stresses that the requalification of human trafficking offence into other offences carrying lighter penalties, as well as failure to convict traffickers engenders a feeling of impunity and undermines efforts to support victims to testify," they said.

Montenegro has a record of trafficking in mostly women and children for sexual and labor exploitation, and organ harvesting. It is a country of origin, destination and transit of trafficked persons, many of whom remain unidentified. GRETA said 52 such victims had been identified by the end of 2020.

