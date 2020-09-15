Council of Europe Calls on Minsk to Start Inclusive Dialogue With Civic Society

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The Council of Europe is calling on the Belarusian government to start an extensive and inclusive nationwide dialogue with participation of the civic society, Greece's First Deputy Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said on Tuesday at a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Varvitsiotis, representing Greece as the chair of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, expressed the belief that a dialogue between all the interested parties would pave way for reforms, which the Belarusian people would benefit from.