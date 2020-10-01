Council of Europe Chief Implores Armenia, Azerbaijan to Cease Hostilities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric on Thursday implored Armenia and Azerbaijan to cease hostilities in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region and implement measures implied by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

"I implore all sides of the conflict to immediately cease hostilities and implement without delay the interim measures decided by the European Court of Human Rights. A peaceful solution must be found at the negotiating table to prevent a grave humanitarian crisis," Pejcinovic Buric said in a statement.

According to her, no political considerations can justify the growing number of civilian casualties.

On Wednesday, the ECHR responded to Armenia's request with the court to require that Azerbaijan, among other things, stop armed attacks on the civilian population along the entire line of contact of the armed forces.

The ECHR urged the two sides to refrain from any actions that might violate the rights of the civilian population, including putting their lives and health at risk.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated this past Sunday, when Yerevan and Baku accused each other of provoking military hostilities. Azerbaijan claimed that the Armenian Armed Forces had shelled settlements on the contact line in the area. Armenia, which supports the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, said the area in fact was first attacked by Azerbaijan.