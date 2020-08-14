UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Council Of Europe Chief Is Worried By Situation In Belarus, Says Detentions Should Stop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Council of Europe Chief Is Worried by Situation in Belarus, Says Detentions Should Stop

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric expressed on Friday her concerns over the situation in Belarus, which is engulfed in unrest over the results of the presidential election, and called on the government to abstain from detaining peaceful protesters.

"The situation in Belarus is of ongoing concern. Although Belarus is not a member state of the Council of Europe, we have cooperated in several areas and Belarus is party to a number of our conventions.

I therefore call on the Belarusian authorities to guarantee freedom of assembly and freedom of expression, and to refrain from detaining peaceful demonstrators as well as from any kind of ill-treatment of protesters," Pejcinovic Buric said, as quoted in a press release by the Council of Europe.

The Council of Europe and its expert bodies are ready to cooperate with Minsk on the "necessary reform process," the official added, stressing that Belarus should immediately "fully engage with civil society."

Related Topics

Election Assembly Europe Civil Society Minsk Belarus From Government

Recent Stories

EU welcomes bilateral relations between UAE and Is ..

25 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises US- ..

54 minutes ago

UAE-Israel normalisation of ties will bring broade ..

55 minutes ago

PTCL celebrates Independence Day with fervour

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts further 82,344 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

DEWA installs two Green Charger stations at Expo D ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.