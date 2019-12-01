Council of Europe Chief 'Shocked' By Deadly Bus Plunge in Eastern Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) The secretary general of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejcinovic Buric, said Sunday she was shocked to hear about a deadly bus fall in eastern Siberia, which claimed 19 lives.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened by the news coming from the Russian Eastern Siberia...

On behalf of the Council of Europe, I would like to express our sympathy and solidarity to the families of the victims," she wrote in a message seen by Sputnik.

Russian transport authorities said the bus with 43 passengers had skidded off the bridge and fell onto a frozen river after a front tire burst. The driver died in the fall.

Twenty-one passengers were injured. The Russian Health Ministry said one patient was in critical condition, while 18 others were moderately injured. Two helicopters were used to airlift them to regional hospitals.