UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Council Of Europe Chief Wants To Visit Russia For Talks On Crucial Issues, Crises

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 09:04 PM

Council of Europe Chief Wants to Visit Russia for Talks on Crucial Issues, Crises

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric said on Wednesday that she would like to visit Russia to discuss a number of important issues

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric said on Wednesday that she would like to visit Russia to discuss a number of important issues.

In July, the head of the Russian State Duma's International Affairs Committee said that Pejcinovic Buric may visit Russia in the fall.

"Of course, I would certainly like to go to Moscow, because we need to talk [about] a number of issues. Some related to crises, which we need to settle," she said at a press conference without mentioning any possible dates of the visit.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe's (PACE) fall session is taking place in the French city of Strasbourg from Monday to Friday.

In June, PACE restored Russia's voting rights and adopted a resolution stating that the basic rights of delegations to PACE cannot be subject to sanctions. The document was adopted five years after Moscow had been stripped of its voting rights in PACE in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis and the aftermath of the Crimea referendum.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Moscow Russia Europe Visit Strasbourg May June July From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces availability of seasonal influenza ..

21 minutes ago

Early voting in FNC elections continues at nine po ..

21 minutes ago

Total of 429 irregular migrants held in NW Turkey

1 minute ago

Federal Capital residents for building more parkin ..

1 minute ago

Visit of Oman team beneficial for resumption of in ..

1 minute ago

Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry seeks s ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.