Council of Europe Chief Wants to Visit Russia for Talks on Crucial Issues, Crises

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric said on Wednesday that she would like to visit Russia to discuss a number of important issues

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric said on Wednesday that she would like to visit Russia to discuss a number of important issues.

In July, the head of the Russian State Duma's International Affairs Committee said that Pejcinovic Buric may visit Russia in the fall.

"Of course, I would certainly like to go to Moscow, because we need to talk [about] a number of issues. Some related to crises, which we need to settle," she said at a press conference without mentioning any possible dates of the visit.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe's (PACE) fall session is taking place in the French city of Strasbourg from Monday to Friday.

In June, PACE restored Russia's voting rights and adopted a resolution stating that the basic rights of delegations to PACE cannot be subject to sanctions. The document was adopted five years after Moscow had been stripped of its voting rights in PACE in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis and the aftermath of the Crimea referendum.