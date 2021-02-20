UrduPoint.com
Council Of Europe Expects Committee Of Ministers To Discuss ECHR Navalny Ruling- Spokesman

Sat 20th February 2021

Council of Europe Expects Committee of Ministers to Discuss ECHR Navalny Ruling- Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The Council of Europe (CoE) expects the committee of ministers to discuss the recent ruling of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Alexey Navalny, Daniel Holtgen, the spokesman for the CoE secretary general, told RIA Novosti.

"Yes, you can expect this issue to be on the agenda of the CM," Holtgen said.

