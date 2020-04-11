Council of Europe Foreign Ministers Set to Meet in Athens in November - Greek Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The 130th session of the Council of Europe's foreign ministers will take place in the Greek capital of Athens in November, six months later than initially planned due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The 130th session of the Council of Europe's foreign ministers will take place in the Greek capital of Athens in November, six months later than initially planned due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman told Sputnik.

"I can confirm that the ministerial session is scheduled for November in Athens," a spokesman for the ministry said.

The committee meeting had initially been scheduled to begin on May 15 in the French city of Strasbourg.

Greece will assume the presidency of the Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers in May, and the spokesman referred to the 70th anniversary of the signing of the European Convention on Human Rights in November.

A Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe source told Sputnik in mid-March that the meeting of foreign ministers was likely to be delayed for six months and would be moved given the high number of COVID-19 cases in France.