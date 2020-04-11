UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Council Of Europe Foreign Ministers Set To Meet In Athens In November - Greek Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 07:19 PM

Council of Europe Foreign Ministers Set to Meet in Athens in November - Greek Ministry

The 130th session of the Council of Europe's foreign ministers will take place in the Greek capital of Athens in November, six months later than initially planned due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The 130th session of the Council of Europe's foreign ministers will take place in the Greek capital of Athens in November, six months later than initially planned due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman told Sputnik.

"I can confirm that the ministerial session is scheduled for November in Athens," a spokesman for the ministry said.

The committee meeting had initially been scheduled to begin on May 15 in the French city of Strasbourg.

Greece will assume the presidency of the Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers in May, and the spokesman referred to the 70th anniversary of the signing of the European Convention on Human Rights in November.

A Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe source told Sputnik in mid-March that the meeting of foreign ministers was likely to be delayed for six months and would be moved given the high number of COVID-19 cases in France.

Related Topics

Assembly Europe France Strasbourg Athens May November

Recent Stories

Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) and Gnowbe t ..

3 minutes ago

Power Sector bears another crisis of Rs100b follow ..

20 minutes ago

Bilawal says provinces have little support from fe ..

59 minutes ago

45% complete in AED100 mn-running and cycling trac ..

1 hour ago

Nation united to get rid of coronavirus: Minister

2 minutes ago

13 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.