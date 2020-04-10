UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Council Of Europe Hopes Russia To Make Use Of Its Expertise During Constitutional Reform

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 03:50 PM

Council of Europe Hopes Russia to Make Use of Its Expertise During Constitutional Reform

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The Council of Europe has been following closely the internal debate on the ongoing constitutional reform in Russia, also initiating a dialogue with the country's government, Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric said on Friday, expressing hope that Russia will make use of the council's expertise on the matter.

"Concerning the proposed changes of the Russian constitution, the Council of Europe has been following closely the internal debate within the country, and our Parliamentary Assembly requested an opinion from the various commissions on the draft amendments related specifically to the implementation of the decision by the international bodies.

There are other parts of the reform that might also benefit from the expertise of the Council of Europe, that is why I have initiated a dialogue with the Russian authorities so that we can progress further in our discussion on the reform, and I hope this will be beneficial for Russia," Pejcinovic Buric said at the opening session of the online St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Europe Progress St. Petersburg From Government

Recent Stories

Shehzad Arbab is likely to be made Special Assista ..

6 seconds ago

PM visits Hyderabad Medical Complex in Peshawar

23 minutes ago

9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Me ..

1 hour ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

1 hour ago

Provincial govts ask citizens to stay and offer pr ..

2 hours ago

Nearly 2 in 3 (65%) Pakistanis are satisfied (very ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.