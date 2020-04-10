Council of Europe Hopes Russia to Make Use of Its Expertise During Constitutional Reform

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The Council of Europe has been following closely the internal debate on the ongoing constitutional reform in Russia, also initiating a dialogue with the country's government, Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric said on Friday, expressing hope that Russia will make use of the council's expertise on the matter.

"Concerning the proposed changes of the Russian constitution, the Council of Europe has been following closely the internal debate within the country, and our Parliamentary Assembly requested an opinion from the various commissions on the draft amendments related specifically to the implementation of the decision by the international bodies.

There are other parts of the reform that might also benefit from the expertise of the Council of Europe, that is why I have initiated a dialogue with the Russian authorities so that we can progress further in our discussion on the reform, and I hope this will be beneficial for Russia," Pejcinovic Buric said at the opening session of the online St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.