Council of Europe Introduces Year of Ukrainian Culture - Italian Ministry

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The Council of Europe (CoE) has introduced the year of Ukrainian culture to support and develop the country's cultural industry, per Italy's suggestion, the Italian Culture Ministry said on Friday.

Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini announced the decision following the end of the CoE conference in Strasbourg.

"Ukraine will receive the necessary assistance to respond to threats to its cultural heritage and its preservation with the help of all possible technological and legal tools available in conventions on culture," the ministry said in a statement.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.