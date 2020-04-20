Council of Europe Member States Must Continue to Support WHO Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - PACE

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) All member states of the Council of Europe must continue to support the World Health Organization's (WHO) efforts to meet the epidemiological challenge posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, leading members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe's (PACE) Committee on Social Affairs, Health and Sustainable Development said on Monday.

In a press release, the PACE committee's chairperson, Luis Leite Ramos, urged the Council of Europe member states to provide both financial and moral support to the UN-led agency amid the health crisis. The calls were made in the wake of US President Donald Trump's decision to pull funding for the WHO over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, which was criticized by Washington..

"I call on all member States of the Council of Europe and all relevant partners to step up and support the World Health Organization (WHO), both morally and financially, in a spirit of global solidarity," Leite Ramos said.

The chairperson added that member states should ensure that the WHO is properly funded so that the organization can improve readiness and resilience during future outbreaks.

These sentiments were shared by Jennifer De Temmerman, the chairperson of the sub-committee on public health and sustainable development, who called on Council of Europe states to offer the WHO greater authority to manage public health crises.

"Once this pandemic is over, we need to look at how we can reform the WHO in order to allow it to better fulfil its function of achieving the highest attainable standard of health for everyone," De Temmerman said in the release, adding that WHO must be given the power to visit member states unannounced.

At the same time, an element of parliamentary oversight must be introduced over the WHO's activities to build solidarity and trust, De Temmerman stated.

During a video conference of G20 health ministers on Sunday, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko confirmed Russia's commitment to supporting the WHO in the short term amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, and also in the long term to combat future global pandemics.