Council Of Europe Parliamentary Assembly Ratifies Full Rights For Russian Delegation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:50 AM

Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly Ratifies Full Rights for Russian Delegation

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe ratified full rights for the Russian delegation on Wednesday, in a 96-44 vote.

The Russian delegation was stripped of its voting rights in April 2014 because of the situation in Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia.

In 2015, PACE twice considered restoring the delegation's rights, but nothing came of it. In response, from 2016 to 2018, Russia stopped renewing its credentials.

