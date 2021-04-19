Council of Europe Presents New Action Plan for Moldova Into 2024 - Sandu

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said at a briefing on Monday that the Council of Europe had officially presented an action plan for the republic for the years 2021-2024, which focuses on improving the legislation and combating corruption and the pandemic

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said at a briefing on Monday that the Council of Europe had officially presented an action plan for the republic for the years 2021-2024, which focuses on improving the legislation and combating corruption and the pandemic.

Sandu is currently on an official visit to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe's headquarters in Strasbourg.

"I am happy to take part today in the official presentation of the Council of Europe's action plan for Moldova for 2021-2024. The new action plan reaffirms Moldova's commitment to intensifying our cooperation with the Council of Europe and our intention to further changes in the country," Sandu said.

Sandu noted that the main priority of the new action plan was the fight against corruption, as well as the development of the capacity of law enforcement agencies in the fight against money laundering. The document also provides for the improvement of local legislation in various areas, including elections, media work, combating violence against women and children and others. The action plan for Moldova also includes measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Sandu stressed that she was determined to return Moldova "to the path of the democratic development and establish the rule of law." She added that Chisinau counts on the support of the Council of Europe in reaching these goals.

Sandu, a pro-European politician, assumed the office in December, succeeding pro-Russian Igor Dodon.