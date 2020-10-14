UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Council Of Europe Ready To Help Belarus On Its Way To Genuine Reforms - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 08:30 AM

Council of Europe Ready to Help Belarus on Its Way to Genuine Reforms - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The Council of Europe is ready to help Belarus on its way to reforms, the CoE leaders said in a joint statement.

"Developments after the presidential elections of 9 August in Belarus and the crackdown exercised by the authorities and law enforcement remain of greatest concern. Freedom of assembly and freedom of expression are fundamental European values which must be respected. Violence against peaceful protestors is intolerable," the document said.

The statement was made by the Greek Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chair of the Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers, Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, the President of the Council of Europe's Parliamentary Assembly, Rik Daems, and the Secretary General of the 47-nation Council of Europe, Marija Pejcinovic Buric.

The CoE leaders strongly condemned the use of violence in Belarus and called to respect the rights of journalists, adding that "mass arrests and extensive ill-treatment of peaceful protesters cannot be tolerated on our continent."

"We firmly recall our position that all those detained must be released and that there is a need to start genuine and respectful dialogue with the representatives of civil society in view of the constitutional reform long-awaited by the whole country.

An end to the crisis and meaningful reforms cannot be negotiated with pro-governmental forces only," the statement said.

The leaders said success could be seen only with the participation of all forces, including the opposition.

"The Council of Europe stands ready to help Belarus on its way to genuine reforms," they said.

Mass opposition protests began across Belarus on August 9, after the presidential elections, won for the sixth time by President Alexander Lukashenko, who, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC), gained 80.1 percent of the vote. At first, the protests were suppressed by law enforcement officers, who used tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets against the protesters, who disagreed with the election results.

According to official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. The Belarusian Interior Ministry reported that hundreds of people had been injured during riots, including over 130 law enforcement officers. The authorities have officially confirmed the deaths of three protesters. Protests have continued to this day, the largest ones taking place on weekends. In addition, events are held by supporters of Lukashenko, whose inauguration took place on September 23.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Injured Riots Interior Ministry Water Europe Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Civil Society Belarus August September Gas All Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED4 bn in market cap

7 hours ago

World Energy Outlook 2020 shows how response to th ..

7 hours ago

UN holds special session to mourn loss of late Ami ..

7 hours ago

OPEC revises down 2021 global economic growth fore ..

8 hours ago

UAE Government holds media briefing on country’s ..

8 hours ago

Turkey calls for four-way talks on Karabakh with R ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.