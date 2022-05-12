Council Of Europe Says Receives Application From Kosovo To Join Organization
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 07:27 PM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The Council of Europe received an application from the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo to join the organization and submitted it to the Committee of Ministers, the press service of the Council of Europe told Sputnik on Thursday.
"We can confirm that the application for membership (of Kosovo) was received and submitted to the Committee of Ministers in accordance with the statute of the Council of Europe," the organization said.