MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The Venice Commission of the Council of Europe has said that it will carry out a legal analysis of the French government's frequent use of Article 49.3 of the constitution, which enables bills to get passed without parliamentary approval.

"The Commission resolves to carry out a comparative analysis of the manner in which motions of no confidence and other means by which the Executive may intervene in the legislative powers of parliaments are regulated in the constitutions and legislations of its member States," the commission said in its interim opinion on the use of Article 49.3 of the French constitution.

The commission, which advises member states seeking to bring their legal and institutional structures into line with European standards, also stated that it would assess to what extent the use of this article by the executive power is constrained so as to prevent the abuse of the clause.

To reject a bill the government is seeking to adopt by using Article 49.3, the National Assembly must submit a motion of no confidence "in a seemingly unparalleled manner in comparison with other European countries," the commission said. It added that in some cases, laws were passed "without a real and thorough discussion" of their contents in violation of the principles of pluralism, of separation of powers and of the sovereignty of the legislature.

Since taking office in May 2022, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has resorted to Clause 49.3 on a dozen occasions to pass budget laws and the controversial pension reform that has sparked mass protests across the country.