Council of Europe Secretary General Calls on Russia to Withdraw DPR, LPR Recognition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric called on Russia to refrain from escalation of the situation around Ukraine, urging Moscow to revoke its recognition of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR).

"We call on the Russian Federation to reverse this decision and abstain from further aggravating the situation.

We insistently call our member states to solve their disagreement through dialogue based on respect of the principles enshrined in the Statute of the Council of Europe, and in the European Convention on Human Rights," Pejcinovic Buric said in a statement released on Monday.

According to Pejcinovic Buric, Russia's decision to recognize DPR and LPR violates Minsk agreements as a Primary instrument of diplomatic solution of the conflict in Donbas region.