Council of Europe Secretary General May Visit Russia in Fall - Senior Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric may visit Russia in the fall, there are plans to discuss the issue of Russia paying contributions to the CoE budget during her visit, the head of the Russian State Duma's International Affairs Committee, Leonid Slutsky, said Wednesday.

"I am convinced that this [the issue of Russian contributions to the Council of Europe] will be the subject of an exchange of views at the top level, when Mrs. Secretary General, we hope, visits Russia for the first time in her new capacity in the fall," Slutsky told reporters.