Council Of Europe Secretary General Offers Condolences Over Nice Knife Attack

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric on Thursday offered her condolences to the loved ones of the victims of a knife attack in the French city of Nice.

The mayor of the city confirmed that three people were dead in the attack on a church.

"The Secretary General of the Council of Europe in #Strasbourg expresses her compassion and solidarity with those close to the victims of today's deadly attack in #Nice and with the French authorities and government," the Council of Europe said on Twitter.

President of European Parliament David Sassoli said he was "deeply shocked and saddened" by the news of the attack.

"We have a duty to stand together against violence and those that seek to incite and spread hatred," Sassoli said on Twitter.

More Stories From World

