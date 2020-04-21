Council Of Europe Taskforce Warns of Corruption Risks Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak could lead to a rise in corruption, particularly in the health industry, as authorities seek to acquire and distribute vital medical supplies, the Council of Europe's Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) president Martin Mrcela said in a press release on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The COVID-19 outbreak could lead to a rise in corruption, particularly in the health industry, as authorities seek to acquire and distribute vital medical supplies, the Council of Europe's Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) president Martin Mrcela said in a press release on Tuesday.

A set of GRECO guidelines to minimize corruption amid the current epidemiological crisis was circulated to member states on Wednesday, as Mrcela warned that the concentration of power within central government bodies created risks.

"As countries face undeniable emergencies, concentration of power, derogation of rights and freedoms, and as large amounts of money are infused into the economy to alleviate the crisis corruption risks should not be underestimated," Mrcela said in the press release.

The GRECO president also urged member states to remain transparent and ensure that whistleblowers in the health industry were not persecuted.

"Decisions related to measures by central, regional and local authorities to face the pandemic must be transparent and subject to oversight and accountability. Whistle blowers in the health sector must be protected," he said.

In the GRECO anti-corruption guidelines distributed this past week, the organization called on member states to adhere to the Council of Europe's criminal and civil conventions on corruption and called for states to be tough on bribery.

GRECO comprises the 47 member states of the Council of Europe as well as Belarus, Kazakhstan, and the United States.