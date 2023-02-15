Council of Europe to Appeal to Venice Commission on Minority Oppression by Kiev- Szijjarto

(@FahadShabbir)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023)

Earlier in the month, Hungarian President Katalin Novak said that if Ukraine wants to join the EU, it must guarantee the rights of national minorities on its territory.

"Here in Strasbourg, at the joint initiative of Hungary and Romania, the Council of Europe decided to address the Venice Commission on this issue (the situation with the oppression of national minorities in Ukraine)," Szijjarto said on social media, adding that he expects the Council to urge Kiev to reinstate the rights to minorities.

The decision of the Venice Commission will be ready by June, according to the minister.