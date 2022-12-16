Council of Europe to Hold Meeting of Venice Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The Council of Europe's Venice Commission, which deals with the issues of the constitutional law, will hold the 133rd plenary meeting from December 16-17.

As part of the meeting, the commission will exchange views on various issues with other bodies of the Council of Europe, including the Secretariat, the Committee of Ministers, the Parliamentary Assembly, the Congress of Regional and Local Authorities, and others.

The agenda of the talks is scheduled to include changes to the law and constitutional reforms in Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia, Romania and the Republic of Kosovo, as well as such EU candidate countries as Moldova, Montenegro, Turkey, Serbia and Ukraine.