UrduPoint.com

Council Of Europe To Hold Meeting Of Venice Commission

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Council of Europe to Hold Meeting of Venice Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The Council of Europe's Venice Commission, which deals with the issues of the constitutional law, will hold the 133rd plenary meeting from December 16-17.

As part of the meeting, the commission will exchange views on various issues with other bodies of the Council of Europe, including the Secretariat, the Committee of Ministers, the Parliamentary Assembly, the Congress of Regional and Local Authorities, and others.

The agenda of the talks is scheduled to include changes to the law and constitutional reforms in Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia, Romania and the Republic of Kosovo, as well as such EU candidate countries as Moldova, Montenegro, Turkey, Serbia and Ukraine.

Related Topics

Assembly Exchange Ukraine Europe Turkey Armenia Venice Georgia Romania Serbia Kazakhstan Moldova December Congress From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

60 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

1 hour ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

10 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

11 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

11 hours ago
 Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge qu ..

Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge quantity of medicines at Jinnah ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.