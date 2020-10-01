UrduPoint.com
Council Of Europe Urges Baku, Yerevan To Ensure Safety Of Reporters In Karabakh

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:54 PM

The Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic on Thursday called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to ensure that reporters who cover the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh are safe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic on Thursday called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to ensure that reporters who cover the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh are safe.

"In line with the Council of Europe Guidelines on protecting freedom of expression and information in times of crisis, the authorities in both countries should allow accredited media professionals access to crisis areas and see to it that journalists covering the conflict are safe," the commissioner said in a statement.

