Council of Europe Urges Cyprus to Establish Lawmakers' Code of Conduct to Fight Corruption

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Council of Europe (CoE) has called on the Cypriot government to implement a code of conduct for lawmakers to prevent corruption and address conflicts of interest, according to a fresh report published on Tuesday.

The report, which detailed the Cypriot government's implementation of 16 recommendations put forward in 2016 by the CoE's Group of States against Corruption (GRECO), found that a code of conduct had yet to be put into effect.

"It notes that a draft Code of Conduct has been prepared for discussion by MPs, which has reached an advanced stage at committee level but has yet to be discussed in plenary; this is therefore still an early stage in the process," the report read.

The CoE said that the code of conduct, as well as other recommendations such as targeted corruption prevention training for judges, should be implemented given recent accusations of undue third-party influence over Cypriot lawmakers.

"Progress on these issues appears all the more pressing as serious allegations of undue influence of third parties over some MPs have recently been made," the report read.

Cyprus has been marred by a corruption scandal over recent months after an Al Jazeera report implicated parliament speaker Demetris Syllouris and dozens of other lawmakers in a scheme to assist foreign citizens with criminal records attain a Cypriot passport through the so-called golden passport initiative.

Syllouris subsequently resigned from his position and the scheme was scrapped by the government.

