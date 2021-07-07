Council of Europe Urges Russia to Revise Law on Foreign Agents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Venice Commission of the Council of Europe has called on Russia to revise the law on foreign agents, including the latest amendments aimed at expanding the scope of entities falling under the designation.

"The recent amendments to Russia's 'foreign agent' legislation take a clear direction towards expanding the scope of entities and individuals that qualify as 'foreign agents' as well as expanding the obligations and restrictions on these entities and individuals," the commission said.

The experts further expressed the belief that the 2020 amendments are seriously violating the fundamental human rights, including the freedom of expression, the right to privacy, and the right to participate in public affairs.

"The Venice Commission recommends that the Russian authorities abandon the special regime of registration, reporting, and public disclosure requirements for associations, media outlets and individuals receiving 'foreign support', including the related administrative and criminal sanctions," the statement said.

The commission also suggested altogether abandoning the "stigmatizing and misleading" label of a "foreign agent" in favor of a more neutral one and advised against using the designation to prevent the entities from participating in public activities or punishing them with criminal sanctions, such as compulsory labor or jail time.

The 2020 law recognizes individuals who receive foreign funding for political activities as foreign agents. A similar status can be obtained by unregistered political NGOs with foreign funding, as well as foreign journalists accredited in Russia if they pursue such activities.