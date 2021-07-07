UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Council Of Europe Urges Russia To Revise Law On Foreign Agents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 01:50 AM

Council of Europe Urges Russia to Revise Law on Foreign Agents

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Venice Commission of the Council of Europe has called on Russia to revise the law on foreign agents, including the latest amendments aimed at expanding the scope of entities falling under the designation.

"The recent amendments to Russia's 'foreign agent' legislation take a clear direction towards expanding the scope of entities and individuals that qualify as 'foreign agents' as well as expanding the obligations and restrictions on these entities and individuals," the commission said.

The experts further expressed the belief that the 2020 amendments are seriously violating the fundamental human rights, including the freedom of expression, the right to privacy, and the right to participate in public affairs.

"The Venice Commission recommends that the Russian authorities abandon the special regime of registration, reporting, and public disclosure requirements for associations, media outlets and individuals receiving 'foreign support', including the related administrative and criminal sanctions," the statement said.

The commission also suggested altogether abandoning the "stigmatizing and misleading" label of a "foreign agent" in favor of a more neutral one and advised against using the designation to prevent the entities from participating in public activities or punishing them with criminal sanctions, such as compulsory labor or jail time.

The 2020 law recognizes individuals who receive foreign funding for political activities as foreign agents. A similar status can be obtained by unregistered political NGOs with foreign funding, as well as foreign journalists accredited in Russia if they pursue such activities.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Jail Venice Criminals 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed named &#039;Man of Humanity&#039 ..

20 minutes ago

DAE signs agreements to sell aircraft valued at US ..

20 minutes ago

Abdul Razak Dawood for expanding regional trade to ..

1 hour ago

Govt not afraid of Bilawal's dirty politics: Ali H ..

1 hour ago

Illegal water pipes uprooted to reduce agricultura ..

1 hour ago

Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Proves Highly Effective ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.