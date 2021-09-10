UrduPoint.com

Council Of Europe Urges Sweden To Improve Conditions For Remand Prisoners

The Council of Europe's Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) called on the Swedish authorities on Friday to improve the conditions for persons in preliminary detention, whenever possible, and to avoid holding foreign nationals in jails instead of specialized detention facilities

The recommendations are based on a visit of CPT experts to Sweden from January 18-29.

"The CPT calls on the Swedish authorities to limit restrictions on remand prisoners to only exceptional circumstances and to refrain from detaining foreign nationals in prisons instead of placing them in centers specifically designed for that purpose," the committee said.

Remand prisoners should be able to spend at least eight hours per day outside their cells engaged in "purposeful activities." They should also be allowed to inform a close relative or third party of their situation and have access to a lawyer in police establishments.

"Activities should also be offered to foreign nationals who spend prolonged periods in detention centres, allowing them to acquire skills that may prepare them for reintegration in their countries of origin upon return," the statement read.

The committee has not been informed of any instances of physical ill-treatment in the detention facilities visited and found the material conditions in them to be of high standard.

