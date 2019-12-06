Council of Europe Venice Commission Urges Kiev to Immediately Draft Law on Linguistic Minorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The Venice Commission of the Council of Europe called on Kiev to immediately draft a law on linguistic minorities, according to the commission's report available to Sputnik.

The commission also urged Ukraine to consider delaying the implementation of provisions of the law on the state language until the adoption of the law on linguistic minorities.