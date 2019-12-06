Council of Europe Venice Commission Urges Kiev to Immediately Draft Law on Linguistic Minorities

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 10:39 PM
The Venice Commission of the Council of Europe called on Kiev to immediately draft a law on linguistic minorities, according to the commission's report available to Sputnik
The commission also urged Ukraine to consider delaying the implementation of provisions of the law on the state language until the adoption of the law on linguistic minorities.