Council of Europe Warns About Increasing Pushback Against Human Rights

There has been a mounting resistance to human rights in Europe, with growing acceptance of racism, disregard of migrants' lives and a pushback against gender equality threatening to undo the progress of the past decades, the Council of Europe's rights commissioner warned on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) There has been a mounting resistance to human rights in Europe, with growing acceptance of racism, disregard of migrants' lives and a pushback against gender equality threatening to undo the progress of the past decades, the Council of Europe's rights commissioner warned on Tuesday.

Rights commissioner Dunja Mijatovic said in her 2019 activity report that the impression she had of the continent was that of "a Europe circling a roundabout, uncertain about its direction and the human rights obligations which member states voluntarily agreed upon."

Antisemitism and Islamophobia have reached alarming levels, she stressed. Attacks on Jewish people and Holocaust memorials, profiling of Muslims and physical violence against women wearing face veils have been on the rise.

Progress has also been slow in bridging the gender gap, addressing female underrepresentation in political decision-making, discrimination at work, limited access to reproductive rights and an "endless stream of sexist hate speech.

"

"What has already been achieved in terms of gender equality is threatened by discourse and initiatives from some ultra-conservative groups aimed at relegating women to traditional roles," Mijatovic said.

The ongoing backlash against migrant and refugee rights in Europe has been worrying, the commissioner added. She said some politicians had "surfed on a wave of xenophobia," using alarmist rhetoric, including in regions where very few or no migrants have settled.

Repression of dissent, disproportionate use of force by the police against peaceful protesters as well as attempts by authorities in some countries to influence the judiciary are also concerning, she said.

The unfolding health crisis leaves European governments precious few resources to deal with these issues, the watchdog admitted, but once the threat has been headed off, states will be expected to redouble their efforts to protect human dignity and human rights.