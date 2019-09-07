UrduPoint.com
Council Of Europe Welcomes Release Of Detainees Agreed By Ukraine, Russia - Spokesman

The Council of Europe welcomes the simultaneous release of detainees agreed by Moscow and Kiev that took place on Saturday, the council's communications director, Daniel Holtgen said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) The Council of Europe welcomes the simultaneous release of detainees agreed by Moscow and Kiev that took place on Saturday, the council's communications director, Daniel Holtgen said.

"We welcome the release of prisoners by Russia and Ukraine today.

This is an important and encouraging step towards the normalisation of relations between the two member states of the Council of Europe. We are ready to assist in the reconciliation process on the basis of the #ECHR," Holtgen said on Twitter.

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future.

