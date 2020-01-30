Council of European Union Adopts Decision to Conclude UK Withdrawal Agreement

(@imziishan)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Council of the European Union approved on Thursday the agreement on Brexit conditions, completing the European Union's ratification process.

"The Council has adopted, by written procedure, the decision on the conclusion of the withdrawal agreement on behalf of the EU," the Council of the European Union said in a press release.

On Wednesday, the European Parliament approved the UK withdrawal agreement. The country should withdraw from the bloc at midnight of January 31 local time.

After that, a transition period will begin, during which the sides will be negotiation their post-Brexit relations.