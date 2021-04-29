Council of European Union Approved EU-UK Trade Agreement

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The Council of the European Union approved on Thursday the EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement, which will enter into force on May 1.

"The Council has today adopted a decision on the conclusion of the EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement and the security of information agreement.

This is the last step for the EU in the ratification of the agreements. The UK will now be notified of the finalisation of the internal EU procedures. Following this, the agreements and accompanying texts will be published in the Official Journal of the EU before the end of the month. On 1 May 2021, both agreements will enter into force," the Council of the European Union said in a press release.