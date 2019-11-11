UrduPoint.com
Council of European Union Extends Sanctions Against Venezuela Until November 14, 2020

The European Union has extended its sanctions against Venezuela until November 14, 2020, the Council of the European Union said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The European Union has extended its sanctions against Venezuela until November 14, 2020, the Council of the European Union said on Monday.

"In light of the ongoing political, economic, social and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela with persistent actions undermining democracy, the rule of law and the respect for human rights, the Council today extended the restrictive measures against Venezuela for one year, until 14 November 2020," the Council of the European Union said in a statement.

The measures include arms embargo, as well as a travel ban and asset freeze on 25 Venezuelan officials.

"These measures are intended to help encourage democratic shared solutions in order to bring political stability to the country and allow it to address the pressing needs of the population. The targeted measures are flexible and reversible and designed not to harm the Venezuelan population," the council stressed.

The European Union introduced sanctions against Caracas in November 2017 "to encourage a credible and meaningful process that could lead to a peaceful negotiated solution" and has since then been extending the restrictions.

