Council of European Union to Review EU Position on Arms Export to Turkey Amid Offensive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The Council of the European Union has called on Turkey to cease its offensive in Syria's north, saying that a relevant working group will meet later this week to review EU member states' position on arms deliveries to Turkey amid the military operation.

"The EU recalls the decision taken by some Member States to immediately halt arms exports licensing to Turkey. Member States commit to strong national positions regarding their arms export policy to Turkey on the basis of the provision of the Common Position 2008/944/CFSP on arms export control, including the strict application of criteria 4 on regional stability. The relevant Council working group will meet later this week to coordinate and review the Member states' positions on this matter," the council said in a statement on Monday.

The Council of the European Union called for common effort of the global community for resolving the crisis.

"The continued efforts of the international community, including at the UN Security Council, in order to stop this military unilateral action are urgently needed. The Council calls for a ministerial meeting of the International Coalition against Da'esh [Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia] in order to address how to pursue its efforts in the current context," the statement read on.

Turkey's offensive undermines regional stability, resulting in civilian suffering and displacement, and jeopardizing the political process, the council stressed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria last week. The Turkish offensive is part of Ankara's long-standing goal to clear its border area with Syria of the Islamic State and the Kurdish militias, designates as terrorists in Turkey.