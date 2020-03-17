UrduPoint.com
Council Of Europe's Foreign Ministers Likely To Delay Meeting To November - PACE Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

Council of Europe's Foreign Ministers Likely to Delay Meeting to November - PACE Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The annual meeting of the Council of Europe's foreign ministers is likely to be pushed back by six months due to the coronavirus outbreak, a source in the group's parliamentary assembly told Sputnik on Monday.

"The session of the Committee of Ministers, scheduled for May, will likely be postponed until November," the source said.

The committee is the decision-making body of the 47-nation organization, which meets in Strasbourg once a year. With France in grip of the virus outbreak, the gathering is expected to be moved to the Greek capital, according to the source.

