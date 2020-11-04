UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Council Of Europe's Foreign Ministers To Hold Annual Session Online On Wednesday

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

Council of Europe's Foreign Ministers to Hold Annual Session Online on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The Council of Europe's decision-making body, the committee of ministers, will hold its annual session on Wednesday via a videoconference.

The event will be chaired by alternate Greek Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, as the country is currently holding the Council of Europe's presidency. The session will also feature Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' address.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers of the Council of Europe's 47 member states will be "invited to take position on the response to the health crisis in full respect for democracy, rule of law and human rights," according to the agenda.

The diplomats will also discuss the organization's role in settling conflicts and crises across Europe and its policy toward neighboring regions.

The one-day event coincides with the 70th anniversary of the European Convention on Human Rights, which was opened for signature in Rome on November 4, 1950, and came into force three years later.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Democracy Rome November Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

49 minutes ago

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

8 hours ago

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

10 hours ago

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

10 hours ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.