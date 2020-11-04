MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The Council of Europe's decision-making body, the committee of ministers, will hold its annual session on Wednesday via a videoconference.

The event will be chaired by alternate Greek Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, as the country is currently holding the Council of Europe's presidency. The session will also feature Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' address.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers of the Council of Europe's 47 member states will be "invited to take position on the response to the health crisis in full respect for democracy, rule of law and human rights," according to the agenda.

The diplomats will also discuss the organization's role in settling conflicts and crises across Europe and its policy toward neighboring regions.

The one-day event coincides with the 70th anniversary of the European Convention on Human Rights, which was opened for signature in Rome on November 4, 1950, and came into force three years later.