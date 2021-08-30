(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Council of Europe member states should meet their humanitarian commitments and accept refugees fleeing from Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) takeover, Dunja Mijatovic, the organization's human rights commissioner, said on Monday.

According to the official, while some governments and local authorities promised to accept Afghan refugees, others either hinted at or take steps to prevent an influx of people from the Central Asian country. Mijatovic went on to criticize the latter approach.

"Member states should unequivocally commit to handling the arrival of persons fleeing the horrendous situation in Afghanistan in accordance with their human rights obligations," Mijatovic said in a statement.

On August 15, Afghanistan saw the Taliban completing a large-scale offensive by seizing the capital of Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government. This development has left many trying to flee the country to avoid potential reprisals from the radical movement.