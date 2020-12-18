MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The Council of Europe's commissioner for human rights urged France on Friday to fix the contentious security bill on filming the police to make it compliant with freedom of expression.

Dunja Mijatovic wrote a letter to the French Senate, which will review the bill in January, warning that it was "an infringement of the right to freedom of expression ... and is liable to exacerbate the breakdown of trust" between the population and the police.

She criticized a clause that allowed for a greater use of body cameras, surveillance drones and airborne cameras during demonstrations as a threat to the right to privacy.

"The use of recorded images for identification purposes, including through facial recognition software, should be limited to circumstances in which criminal offences have clearly been committed or there is reasonable suspicion that a crime is about to take place," Mijatovic argued.

The security bill cleared the lower house of parliament in November, triggering three consecutive weekends of protests. Critics argue that provisions prohibiting filming of police officers in the line of duty could allow police brutality to go unpunished.