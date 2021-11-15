UrduPoint.com

Council Of Europe's Rights Chief Visits Poland Due To Situation On Border With Belarus

Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:05 PM

Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic arrived on Monday in Poland on a four-day visit in connection with the tense situation at the Belarusian-Polish border

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic arrived on Monday in Poland on a four-day visit in connection with the tense situation at the Belarusian-Polish border.

"Starting a 4-day visit to #Poland on the humanitarian situation at the #Poland-#Belarus border and nearby areas and its impact on #HumanRights," Mijatovic wrote on Twitter.

Since July, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrants arriving at the border with Belarus, and accused Minsk of using the migration crisis at the EU border to take revenge on the EU for sanctions over alleged violations of human rights in Belarus.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country would not prevent the movement of migrants toward the EU anymore, as it has neither money nor resources due to the sanctions.

In September, Poland declared a state of emergency in the regions bordering Belarus. To bolster security, the Polish authorities sent military personnel and the police to the border. Barbed wire fences are being erected at various sites.

Last week, over 2,000 refugees were stranded at the Belarusian-Polish border, including many women and children.

