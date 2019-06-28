Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic told Sputnik on Friday that she was staying in contact with Russia over her potential visit to Crimea

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic told Sputnik on Friday that she was staying in contact with Russia over her potential visit to Crimea.

Earlier in June, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that an agreement had been reached on Mijatovic's visit to the peninsula scheduled to take place from October 7-11. The commissioner then said that she was indeed planning to visit Crimea, but the were still a lot of issues that needed to be dealt with in order for the visit to take place.

Asked about the prospects of the possible visit, the commissioner said that she was maintaining contact with Moscow on the issue.

Mijatovic, however, did not mention any details about the potential visit or confirm the dates of the trip.

The Council, as well as the absolute majority of the international community, has not recognized Crimea's reunification with Russia, slamming it as an "annexation." Russia has repeatedly stated that Crimea had reunited with Russia following a referendum that was conducted in compliance with the international law.