Council Of SCO Heads Of Gov't To Take Place Nov 30 Under India's Chairmanship - New Delhi

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 07:59 PM

Council of SCO Heads of Gov't to Take Place Nov 30 Under India's Chairmanship - New Delhi



NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) The heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will convene for a council on November 30 to discuss trade and economic affairs amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Saturday.

The meeting will conclude India's chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, which it assumed last November. Such summits are held annually and are primarily focused on trade and the organization's economic agenda.

"By Chairing the 19th meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government on 30 November, India hopes to further strengthen greater trade, economic and cultural cooperation within SCO by putting human beings at the center of SCO activities and to foster greater peace and prosperity in the region," the press release read.

The discussion of the organization's economic agenda will be specifically focused on the post-pandemic recovery, according to the press release.

India will be represented by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. The other participants will include prime ministers of Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as the Pakistani parliament's secretary for foreign affairs. The meeting will also be attended by representatives of four SCO observer states Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia and Turkmenistan, as a special guest.

