Counselor Of Estonian Embassy Arrives At Russian Foreign Ministry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Ulla Uibo, the counselor of the Estonian embassy in Moscow, arrived on Wednesday at the Russian Foreign Ministry over the detention of the Estonian council in St. Petersburg, a Sputnik correspondent reporter.
Estonian consul Mart Latte was detained on Tuesday red-handed while receiving materials of a classified nature, Russia's Federal Security Service said.