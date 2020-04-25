Count of COVID-19 Cases in France Exceeds 124,000, Death Toll at 22,614 - Health Agency

The number of coronavirus cases in France has grown to over 124,000, the national public health agency said on Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in France has grown to over 124,000, the national public health agency said on Saturday.

"Starting March 1, we mourn 22,614 deaths linked to COVID-19, 14,050 died in hospitals, 8,564 in social and medical institutions," the statement read.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease so far reached 124,114 with 1,537 of them registered in the past day.

The death tally grew by 369 fatal cases over 24 hours.