Count of COVID-19 Cases in Qatar Exceeds 2,500 - Health Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus disease in Qatar has reached 2,512 on Friday after 136 more tested positive, the country's Ministry of Public Health said.

"Over the past day, 136 cases of coronavirus were registered in Qatar, the total number of cases increased to 2,512, 227 people have recovered. The death toll did not change, six people have died so far," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that new cases were detected among the Qataris who had returned from abroad, among those who contacted them, as well as among foreign workers in the country.

Lulwa Al-Khater, the spokeswoman for the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management, said at the press conference that at the moment there were almost 7,000 people quarantined in 28 hotels, and almost 3,500 people had already left the hotels. At the same time, the crisis response centers have received more than 3,700 complaints about quarantine violations.

The ministry urged the nation to continue taking all necessary precautions to stay safe, including maintaining social and physical distancing to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.