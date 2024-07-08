Countdown Begins For Launch Of Türkiye’s 1st Homegrown Communications Satellite
Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Türkiye’s first indigenous communications satellite Turksat 6A will be launched into orbit on Monday at 5.00 p.m. EDT from SpaceX’s Kennedy facility in Florida, according to Turkish transport and infrastructure minister.
Abdulkadir Uraloglu, in a statement on Monday, said the launch will mark Türkiye as one of the 11 countries capable of producing satellites through their own means.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to broadcast a video message after the launch, while Uraloglu will also establish a live connection from the Kennedy Space Center.
“Turksat 6A will set off with a propulsion system after the launch, reaching its permanent orbit at 42 degrees East, where we plan to conduct orbital tests for a month,” said Uraloglu.
The minister noted that Turksat 6A will widen the country’s satellite coverage and meet the television broadcasting needs.
“India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, which were not served by currently operating satellites, will be covered with Turksat 6A, reaching 5 billion people,” the minister added.
