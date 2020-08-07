NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The counter-terror operation regime in some parts of the city of Nazran and the village of Sagopshi in Russia's Republic of Ingushetia has been lifted, the regional operations headquarters said on Friday in a statement.

The regime was declared at 10:25 p.m. (19:25 GMT) on Thursday.

According to a source, the firing was heard at the site.

"It was decided to end the counter-terror operation as the terrorist attacks had been prevented and the threat to people's lives, health, property and other interests protected by the law, had been eliminated," the statement said.

There is no further information about the results of the operation.