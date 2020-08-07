UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Counter-terror Operation Regime In Russia's Ingushetia Lifted - Operations Headquarters

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:00 AM

Counter-terror Operation Regime in Russia's Ingushetia Lifted - Operations Headquarters

NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The counter-terror operation regime in some parts of the city of Nazran and the village of Sagopshi in Russia's Republic of Ingushetia has been lifted, the regional operations headquarters said on Friday in a statement.

The regime was declared at 10:25 p.m. (19:25 GMT) on Thursday.

According to a source, the firing was heard at the site.

"It was decided to end the counter-terror operation as the terrorist attacks had been prevented and the threat to people's lives, health, property and other interests protected by the law, had been eliminated," the statement said.

There is no further information about the results of the operation. 

Related Topics

Firing Terrorist Russia Nazran SITE P

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Belgazprombank Case Involving Baba ..

8 hours ago

US Imposes Libya Sanctions on 3 Individuals, Entit ..

8 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

11 hours ago

Armed Man Takes Hostages at Bank Branch in France' ..

8 hours ago

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa family heads for huge electi ..

8 hours ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.