NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The regime of a counter-terror operation has been introduced in some parts of the city of Nazran and the village of Sagopshi in Russia's Republic of Ingushetia, the regional operations headquarters said in a statement.

"In order to prevent terrorist attacks and other terror-related crimes, the head of Ingushetia's regional department of the Federal Security Service decided to carry out a counter-terror operation in Nazran and the village of Sagopshi in the Malgobeksky District starting from 22:25 Moscow time [19:25 GMT], August 6," the statement said on late Thursday.