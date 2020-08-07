UrduPoint.com
Counter-terror Operation Regime Introduced In Russia's Nazran - Security Headquarters

Fri 07th August 2020 | 02:30 AM

NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The regime of a counter-terror operation has been introduced in some parts of the city of Nazran and the village of Sagopshi in Russia's Republic of Ingushetia, the regional operations headquarters said in a statement.

"In order to prevent terrorist attacks and other terror-related crimes, the head of Ingushetia's regional department of the Federal Security Service decided to carry out a counter-terror operation in Nazran and the village of Sagopshi in the Malgobeksky District starting from 22:25 Moscow time [19:25 GMT], August 6," the statement said on late Thursday.

