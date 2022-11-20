UrduPoint.com

Counter-Terrorism Group Kurdistan Says Turkish Air Strikes Killed Over 30 PKK Militants

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Counter-Terrorism Group Kurdistan Says Turkish Air Strikes Killed Over 30 PKK Militants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) The Turkish air force has conducted over 25 attacks on the positions of Kurdish armed groups in the territory of Iraqi Kurdistan and in northern Syria, eliminating 32 militants from the YPG, the military wing of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK, both designated by Ankara as terrorist organizations), the Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG) Kurdistan said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Defense Ministry said an air operation targeting YPG was underway in northern Syria and northern Iraq.

"The Turkish army carried out more than 25 raids on YPG and PKK sites on the outskirts of Hasakah, villages in Aleppo, Raqqa, Kobani, north Syria, Qandeel mountain, Mawat sub-district villages, Korek mountain the outskirts of Biradawst, and mount Athos," a statement quoted by the Shafaq news agency read.

The statement also said that 32 YPG and PKK fighters were killed as a result of the attacks, as cited by the news agency.

On Sunday, a local source told Sputnik that three Syrian soldiers were killed in air strikes carried out by Turkey in the province of Al-Hasakah in northern Syria.

