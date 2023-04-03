A counter-terrorism operation is ongoing on Monday in the Malgobeksky District of the Republic of Ingushetia, Russia's federal subject, the regional response center said

NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) A counter-terrorism operation is ongoing on Monday in the Malgobeksky District of the Republic of Ingushetia, Russia's federal subject, the regional response center said.

"The head of the Federal Security Service of Russia for the Republic of Ingushetia decided to conduct a counter-terrorist operation in the territory of the Malgobeksky district from 20.00 Moscow time (05:00 p.m. GMT) on Monday," the center said in a statement.